NOV Inc (NOV): Price Now Near $16.77; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NOV

Currently, NOV (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.21%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on NOV; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

NOV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, NOV’s price is up $0.06 (0.36%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row NOV has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. NOV Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

