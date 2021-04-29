NOV Inc (NOV): Price Up $0.32 (2.15)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.17 (-1.11)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NOV

Currently, NOV (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.17 (-1.11%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

NOV ranks 17th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Machinery stocks.

NOV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NOV’s price is up $0.32 (2.15%) from the day prior. NOV has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows NOV’s price action over the past 90 days.

For NOV News Traders

Investors and traders in NOV may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Why NOV Stock Rallied as Much as 11% Today

Shares of the energy services and supplies company took off after its quarterly results, even though they were rough reading.

