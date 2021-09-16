Nova Ltd (NVMI): Price Now Near $105.99; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NVMI

At the moment, NVMI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.16 (0.15%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that NVMI has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

NVMI ranks 29th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Measuring and Control Equipment stocks.

NVMI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, NVMI’s price is down $-0.73 (-0.69%) from the day prior. NVMI has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows NVMI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< NVMI: Daily RSI Analysis For NVMI, its RSI is now at 78.012.

NVMI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

