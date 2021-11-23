Nova Ltd (NVMI): Price Now Near $131.24; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NVMI

At the moment, NVMI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.59 (-1.2%) from the hour prior. NVMI has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

NVMI ranks 57th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Measuring and Control Equipment stocks.

NVMI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, NVMI’s price is down $-2.32 (-1.75%) from the day prior. NVMI has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows NVMI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< NVMI: Daily RSI Analysis NVMI’s RSI now stands at 0.

Note: NVMI and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with NVMI rising at a slower rate than RSI.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market