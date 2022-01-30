Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 153.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

NYSE:NVS opened at $85.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day moving average of $86.40. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.34 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

