Novavax Inc (NVAX): Price Now Near $181.82; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NVAX

At the time of this writing, NVAX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.86 (-1.01%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as NVAX has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, NVAX ranks 6th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NVAX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NVAX’s price is up $6.22 (3.53%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 50 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows NVAX’s price action over the past 90 days.