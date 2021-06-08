Novavax Inc (NVAX): Price Now Near $194.81; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NVAX

At the moment, NVAX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $3.25 (1.7%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, NVAX ranks 247th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NVAX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, NVAX’s price is down $-1.16 (-0.59%) from the day prior. NVAX has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows NVAX’s price action over the past 90 days.