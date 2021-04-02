Novo Nordisk A S (NVO): Price Now Near $67.6; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NVO

At the moment, NVO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.1%) from the hour prior. NVO has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

NVO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, NVO’s price is up $0.24 (0.36%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Novo Nordisk A S’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For NVO News Traders

Investors and traders in NVO may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Top Analyst Reports for Facebook, Adobe & Novo Nordisk

