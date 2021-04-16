Novo Nordisk A S (NVO): Price Now Near $72.19; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NVO

At the time of this writing, NVO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.16 (0.22%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

NVO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NVO’s price is up $0.67 (0.94%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that NVO has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 and 50 day changed directions on NVO; they are now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Novo Nordisk A S’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market