Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Issues Earnings Results

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $104.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $246.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.34. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $117.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 879,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $73,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

