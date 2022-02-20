Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

Body

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Amundi acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $45,181,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $37,246,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after acquiring an additional 250,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,257,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,331,000 after acquiring an additional 146,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $100.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Danske upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

