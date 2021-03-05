NovoCure Ltd (NVCR): Price Down $-3.25 (-2.44)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.84 (-0.64)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NVCR

At the time of this writing, NVCR’s price is down $-0.84 (-0.64%) from the hour prior. NVCR has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

NVCR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, NVCR’s price is down $-3.25 (-2.44%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that NVCR has seen 3 straight down days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on NVCR; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. NovoCure Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For NVCR News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on NVCR may find value in this recent story:

J.P. Morgan Stick to Their Hold Rating for NovoCure Ltd By Investing.com

