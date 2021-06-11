NovoCure Ltd (NVCR): Price Down $-3.85 (-1.77)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.81 (-0.84)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NVCR

At the moment, NVCR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.81 (-0.84%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as NVCR has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Medical Equipment stocks, NVCR ranks 122nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NVCR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, NVCR’s price is down $-3.85 (-1.77%) from the day prior. NVCR has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows NVCR’s price action over the past 90 days.