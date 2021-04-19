NovoCure Ltd (NVCR): Price Now Near $187; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NVCR

At the time of this writing, NVCR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-4.85 (-2.53%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

NVCR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NVCR’s price is down $-5.53 (-2.87%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row NVCR has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. NovoCure Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

