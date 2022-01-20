NOW Inc (DNOW): Price Now Near $9.12; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DNOW

Currently, DNOW (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.33%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

DNOW ranks 53rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Machinery stocks.

DNOW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, DNOW’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.87%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row DNOW has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows DNOW’s price action over the past 90 days.

< DNOW: Daily RSI Analysis For DNOW, its RSI is now at 0.

DNOW and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

