NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in NRG Energy were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 14.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRG opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

