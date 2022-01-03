NU (NYSE:NU) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on NU in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on NU in a research report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating for the company. New Street Research started coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on NU in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NU stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. NU has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $12.24.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

