Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN): Price Now Near $53.17; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NUAN

At the time of this writing, NUAN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.13 (0.25%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row NUAN has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100, 200 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

NUAN ranks 112th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

NUAN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NUAN’s price is up $0.3 (0.57%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows NUAN’s price action over the past 90 days.

