Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN): Price Up $0.03 (0.07)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.05 (-0.1)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NUAN

At the moment, NUAN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.1%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as NUAN has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

NUAN ranks 206th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

NUAN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, NUAN’s price is up $0.03 (0.07%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row NUAN has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Nuance Communications Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.