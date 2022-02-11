Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $14.62 million and approximately $984,880.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.