Nucor Corp (NUE): Price Now Near $79.07; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NUE

Currently, NUE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.43 (0.55%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as NUE has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

NUE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NUE’s price is up $0.18 (0.23%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows NUE’s price action over the past 90 days.

For NUE News Traders

Investors and traders in NUE may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Olin (OLN) to Redeem 10% Senior Notes Worth $185 Million

Olin’s (OLN) redemption of senior notes is expected to lower its annual interest expenses by roughly $19 million.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

