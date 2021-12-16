NuStar Energy LP (NS): Price Now Near $14.2; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NS

Currently, NS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.16 (1.14%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on NS; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

NS ranks 50th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

NS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, NS’s price is up $0.16 (1.14%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that NS has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows NS’s price action over the past 90 days.

NS's RSI now stands at 66.6667.

NS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

