NuStar Energy (NS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect NuStar Energy to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $412.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.58 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. NuStar Energy’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NuStar Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NS stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.52. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently -116.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NuStar Energy stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

