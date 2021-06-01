Nutrien Ltd (NTR): Price Now Near $62.79; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NTR

At the moment, NTR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.13 (-0.21%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Chemicals stocks, NTR ranks 32nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NTR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NTR’s price is up $0.68 (1.09%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as NTR has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Nutrien Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.