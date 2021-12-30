Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB): Price Up $0.18 (2.17)% Over Past Day, Up $0.18 (2.17)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NUVB

NUVB (Get Ratings)’s 8.46 Nuvation Bio Inc in the hour prior was especially unusual given the typical amount recorded over the past 30 hour. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as NUVB has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on NUVB; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, NUVB ranks 106th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NUVB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NUVB’s price is up $0.18 (2.17%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that NUVB has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on NUVB; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows NUVB’s price action over the past 90 days.

< NUVB: Daily RSI Analysis NUVB’s RSI now stands at 86.4865.

NUVB and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

