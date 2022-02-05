Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE JMM opened at $6.92 on Friday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.19% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

