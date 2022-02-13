Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years.

NYSE:NXN opened at $13.00 on Friday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) by 294,822.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.68% of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories