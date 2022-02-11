nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 50,777.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198,982 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,505,000 after acquiring an additional 859,039 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,103,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,317,000 after acquiring an additional 651,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 469,694 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

