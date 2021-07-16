Nvr Inc (NVR): Price Now Near $4890.85; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NVR

Currently, NVR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $4.28 (0.09%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row NVR has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on NVR; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

NVR ranks 1st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Construction stocks.

NVR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, NVR’s price is up $62.39 (1.29%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows NVR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< NVR: Daily RSI Analysis NVR’s RSI now stands at 73.3034.

NVR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market