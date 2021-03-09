NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI): Price Up $8.43 (4.93)% Over Past Day, Up $0.08 (0.05)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NXPI

At the time of this writing, NXPI’s price is up $0.08 (0.05%) from the hour prior. NXPI has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on NXPI; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

NXPI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, NXPI’s price is up $8.43 (4.93%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. NXP Semiconductors NV’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

