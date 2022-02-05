Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Shares Gap Up to $19.80

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $20.35. Nyxoah shares last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

