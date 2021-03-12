O Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY): Price Now Near $474.46; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ORLY

At the time of this writing, ORLY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.11 (0.02%) from the hour prior. ORLY has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

ORLY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ORLY’s price is up $0.11 (0.02%) from the day prior. ORLY has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ORLY’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market