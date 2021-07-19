O Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY): Price Now Near $597.46; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ORLY

At the time of this writing, ORLY (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-3.05 (-0.51%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row ORLY has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Retail stocks, ORLY ranks 142nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ORLY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ORLY’s price is down $-3.84 (-0.64%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. O Reilly Automotive Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ORLY: Daily RSI Analysis ORLY’s RSI now stands at 61.9802.

ORLY and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

