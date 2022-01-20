O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,909 CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of CPI Card Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CPI Card Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CPI Card Group during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMTS stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. CPI Card Group Inc. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $38.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.19.

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through through the following segments U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.

