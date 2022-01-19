O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $23.40 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $4,445,652,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after acquiring an additional 547,010 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after acquiring an additional 473,513 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 452,800 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,207.05.

AMZN stock opened at $3,178.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,425.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).