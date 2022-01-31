O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $44,000 Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 161,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,290,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $212.07 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.96.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,893 shares of company stock worth $6,898,251 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

