O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $654,000 Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $311,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $97,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $6,023,475. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSIT has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $97.42 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $111.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.12 and a 200-day moving average of $98.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

