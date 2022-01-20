O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $691,000 Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,306,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,216,000 after buying an additional 372,764 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,976,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,453,000 after acquiring an additional 200,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Brunswick by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,905,000 after acquiring an additional 191,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BC opened at $91.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.74. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $83.78 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.36.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

