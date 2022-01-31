O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,054 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $844,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,823,969. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASPN shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

NYSE ASPN opened at $27.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $921.91 million, a P/E ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.53. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

