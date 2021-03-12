Oak Street Health Inc (OSH): Price Down $-1.01 (-1.82)% Over Past Day, Up $0.16 (0.29)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for OSH

At the time of this writing, OSH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.16 (0.29%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

OSH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, OSH’s price is down $-1.01 (-1.82%) from the day prior. OSH has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows OSH’s price action over the past 90 days.

For OSH News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on OSH may find value in this recent story:

Oak Street Health prices $800M of convertible notes offering

Oak Street Health (OSH) has priced $800M of convertible senior unsecured notes due March 15, 2026 in a private offering.The notes will not bear regular interest, and the principal amount of the notes will not accrete.Initial purchasers granted an additional $120M of the notes.Offering is expected to close on March 16…

