Oak Street Health Inc (OSH): Price Up $0.92 (1.56)% Over Past Day, Up $0.04 (0.07)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for OSH

Currently, OSH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.07%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

OSH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, OSH’s price is up $0.92 (1.56%) from the day prior. OSH has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows OSH’s price action over the past 90 days.

