Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS): Price Now Near $119.9; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for OAS

At the moment, OAS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.48 (1.25%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

OAS ranks 3rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

OAS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, OAS’s price is up $1.48 (1.25%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that OAS has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows OAS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< OAS: Daily RSI Analysis For OAS, its RSI is now at 50.

OAS and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

