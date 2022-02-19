Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given New GBX 1,650 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Body

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.68) to GBX 1,650 ($22.33) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on OCDGF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ocado Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.90 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocado Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $834.95.

OCDGF opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

