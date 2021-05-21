Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY): Price Now Near $25.2; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for OXY

Currently, OXY (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.23 (-0.9%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks, OXY ranks 37th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

OXY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, OXY’s price is up $0.25 (0.98%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows OXY’s price action over the past 90 days.