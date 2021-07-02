Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY): Price Now Near $32.49; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

ETFDailyNews

The Hourly View for OXY

At the moment, OXY (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.28%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that OXY has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks, OXY ranks 77th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

OXY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, OXY’s price is down $-0.41 (-1.23%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Occidental Petroleum Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

OXY

<

OXY: Daily RSI Analysis

  • OXY’s RSI now stands at 78.5185.
  • OXY and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For OXY News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on OXY may find value in this recent story:

SandP 500 Movers: DTE, OXY

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Occidental Petroleum topped the list of the day”s best performing components of the SandP 500 index, trading up 5.2%. Year to date, Occidental Petroleum registers a 90.0% gain.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market