Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY): Price Now Near $32.73; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for OXY

Currently, OXY (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.27%) from the hour prior. OXY has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on OXY; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

OXY ranks 13th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

OXY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, OXY’s price is up $1.43 (4.57%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Occidental Petroleum Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.