Oceaneering International Inc (OII): Price Down $-0.01 (-0.08)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.15 (-1.21)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for OII

Currently, OII (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.15 (-1.21%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

OII ranks 62nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

OII’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, OII’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.08%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on OII; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows OII’s price action over the past 90 days.

OII's RSI now stands at 99.0566.

OII and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

