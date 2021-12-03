Oceaneering International Inc (OII): Price Now Near $11.59; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for OII

Currently, OII (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.17 (-1.45%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks, OII ranks 46th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

OII’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, OII’s price is up $0.19 (1.67%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row OII has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Oceaneering International Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< OII: Daily RSI Analysis OII’s RSI now stands at 94.0594.

Note: OII and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with OII declining at a faster rate than RSI.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market