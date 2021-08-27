Oceaneering International Inc (OII): Price Now Near $12.69; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for OII

At the time of this writing, OII (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.48%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that OII has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks, OII ranks 48th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

OII’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, OII’s price is up $0.69 (5.78%) from the day prior. OII has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Oceaneering International Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< OII: Daily RSI Analysis OII’s RSI now stands at 69.1862.

OII and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market