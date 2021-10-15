Oceaneering International Inc (OII): Price Now Near $15.48; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for OII

At the moment, OII (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.39%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row OII has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

OII ranks 35th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

OII’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, OII’s price is up $0.47 (3.16%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows OII’s price action over the past 90 days.

< OII: Daily RSI Analysis OII’s RSI now stands at 91.4163.

OII and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For OII News Traders

Investors and traders in OII may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Here’s Why Oceaneering International (OII) is a Strong Growth Stock

Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

